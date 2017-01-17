Dr. Abubakar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed Abubakar, MD
Dr. Ahmed Abubakar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Alpine Medical Associates LLC424 Central Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307 Directions (201) 222-0821
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
I saw Dr. Abubakar today for the first time since my regular physician was not available. He seemed to truly care about checking that I got the best medical treatment. He also listed to my concerns and answered question. I believe he is an asset to Rochelle Park Medical Practice.
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Abubakar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
