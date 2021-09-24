Overview

Dr. Kamel Abou Hussein, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Abou Hussein works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.