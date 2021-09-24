Dr. Kamel Abou Hussein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abou Hussein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamel Abou Hussein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kamel Abou Hussein, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Hematology & Medical Oncology2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very clear in communication and truly cares.
About Dr. Kamel Abou Hussein, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1841502275
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Ain Shams University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
