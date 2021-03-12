Overview

Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Abdel-Megid works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ and Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.