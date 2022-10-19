Overview

Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Latief, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Abdel-Latief works at South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Endocarditis, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.