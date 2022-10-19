Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Latief, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdel-Latief is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Latief, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Latief, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Abdel-Latief works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 239-1433Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdel-Latief?
Dr. Latief listens to every word you say and responds with explanation and care. He is so respectful and treats you as an important individual. I have been his patient for 17 years and he has always given me the most confidence in his care of me. I have also recommended him to several of my family because I trust him.
About Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Latief, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093704801
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdel-Latief has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdel-Latief accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdel-Latief has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdel-Latief works at
Dr. Abdel-Latief has seen patients for Endocarditis, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdel-Latief on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdel-Latief speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdel-Latief. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdel-Latief.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdel-Latief, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdel-Latief appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.