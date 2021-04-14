See All Ophthalmologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Ahmaida Zeglam, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Ahmaida Zeglam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE.

Dr. Zeglam works at Gainesville Eye Specialists in Gainesville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gainesville Eye Physicians PA
    6717 NW 11th Pl Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 331-7811
  2. 2
    University of Florida Health Shands Hospital
    1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-0239
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2021
    Dr. Zeglam did an excellent job on my cataract surgery , he is very competent and I would refer him to anyone needing eye surgery , glad I chose his services .
    Mike — Apr 14, 2021
    About Dr. Ahmaida Zeglam, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518386762
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zeglam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeglam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeglam works at Gainesville Eye Specialists in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zeglam’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeglam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeglam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeglam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeglam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

