Overview

Dr. Ahmad Zuhdi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.



Dr. Zuhdi works at New Horizons Pediatrics in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.