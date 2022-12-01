Dr. Ahmad Zankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Zankar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Zankar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
Dr. Zankar works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists6300 W Parker Rd Ste 322, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7870
-
2
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists1105 Central Expy N Ste 120, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 747-4345
-
3
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano6200 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-3034
-
4
Texas Health Sports Concussion Center5858 Main St Ste 210, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 939-8294
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zankar?
Dr. Zankar is the consummate professional and really is a throwback to the time that doctors will kind caring and sensitive while also being aggressive and attacking the problem. His ability to put the patient at ease and allow the patient to ask all the questions they want and receive answers is unmatched.
About Dr. Ahmad Zankar, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1578627261
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zankar works at
Dr. Zankar has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Zankar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.