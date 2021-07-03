Dr. Wehbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Wehbe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Wehbe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Des Moines, IA.
Dr. Wehbe works at
Locations
Do Not Use - MEDICAL ONCOLOGY AND HEMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES1221 Pleasant St Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 247-3970
Unitypoint Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates - Laurel411 Laurel St, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-3970
Medical Oncology & Hematology12495 University Ave Ste 200, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 223-6605
Hospital Affiliations
- Lucas County Health Center
- Mercyone Centerville Medical Center
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Pella Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wehbe is a remarkable Oncologist. His attitude is very positive, shares all tests in detail with you, tells you facts up front to allow you to make your own decisions with his professional knowledge to support you, his knowledge is astounding and works very hard at doing everything he can for you. I fully trust him and so glad I made this change from my last uncaring Oncologist.
About Dr. Ahmad Wehbe, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1619186368
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
