Overview

Dr. Ahmad Tarabishy, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Tarabishy works at Lakeland Eye Clinic in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis, Retinal Telangiectasia and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.