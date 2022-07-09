Dr. Ahmad Tarabishy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarabishy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Tarabishy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Tarabishy, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Locations
-
1
Lakeland Eye Clinic1247 LAKELAND HILLS BLVD, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 688-5604
-
2
Retina Specialists of Tampa2801 W Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 973-3333
-
3
Retina Specialists of Tampa26851 Tanic Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 973-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarabishy?
Him and his office staff are friendly and professional. My only issue with the doctor is that he takes too long. Example, my appointment will be at 3:00 but I won’t be seen until around 4:00. I don’t know if they overbook but that’s way too long to wait for a doctor.
About Dr. Ahmad Tarabishy, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1770629933
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Cole Eye Inst, Cleveland Clin Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
