Dr. Slim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Slim, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Slim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Slim works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Study Center Inc Ps1901 S Cedar St Ste 301, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 572-7320
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slim?
My bp has never been under control until meeting with Dr Slim. He encouraged me to get checked for sleep apnea as a way to reduce my med intake. Now on CPAP and sleeping great. Great Dr! My only complaint is not with him but Pulse. When I first experienced heart issues, pulse was very slow to get me in. It was like 2 months. Unacceptable.
About Dr. Ahmad Slim, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386615433
Education & Certifications
- American University of the Caribbean
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slim works at
Dr. Slim has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Slim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.