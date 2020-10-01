Dr. Ahmad Shikhtholth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shikhtholth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Shikhtholth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Shikhtholth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Dr. Shikhtholth works at
Locations
Valley Pain Clinic2208 Danville Rd SW Ste G, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 301-9994
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Ahmad Shikhtholth for about 2 years now. He is so thorough and compassionate, as is all of the staff . He is also very conservative in his treatment plans.. There is never a long wait. He has helped me with my chronic back and knee pain tremendously! I would recommend him 100% !
About Dr. Ahmad Shikhtholth, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902987431
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College St Vincent CMC of NY
- Eclectic Medical College of The City of New York
- Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia, PA.
- University Of Damascus
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shikhtholth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shikhtholth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shikhtholth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shikhtholth works at
Dr. Shikhtholth has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shikhtholth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shikhtholth speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikhtholth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikhtholth.
