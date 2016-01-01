Dr. Ahmad Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Sheikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Sheikh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente2200 Ofarrell St Fl 2, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 833-2000
Stanford University Medical Center300 Pasteur Dr Ste HH3333, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 721-2552
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmad Sheikh, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
