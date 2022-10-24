Overview

Dr. Ahmad Zaki Sheikh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Hamdard College Of Medicine & Dentistry, Hamdard University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Sheikh works at Cape Diabetes and Endocrinology in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.