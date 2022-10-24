Dr. Ahmad Zaki Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Zaki Sheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ahmad Zaki Sheikh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Hamdard College Of Medicine & Dentistry, Hamdard University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Cape Diabetes and Endocrinology211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Dr. Sheikh is very knowledgeable and takes his time asking pertinent questions and makes good recommendations.
About Dr. Ahmad Zaki Sheikh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1609086180
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Mount Sinai Services At Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Services At Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Hamdard College Of Medicine & Dentistry, Hamdard University
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheikh speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
