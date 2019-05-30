See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Terrytown, LA
Dr. Ahmad Shanableh, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ahmad Shanableh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Terrytown, LA. They completed their residency with Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed

Dr. Shanableh works at Ochsner Medical Center in Terrytown, LA with other offices in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank
    2500 Belle Chasse Hwy, Terrytown, LA 70056
    Ahmad Shanableh, Inc.
    824 Avenue F, Marrero, LA 70072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ochsner Medical Center
  West Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 30, 2019
    Great doctor
    Linda Farah in Metairie , LA — May 30, 2019
    About Dr. Ahmad Shanableh, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    1790753945
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Shanableh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanableh is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Shanableh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shanableh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanableh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanableh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanableh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

