Dr. Ahmad Shaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Shaker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from ST. Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Pinellas Hematology/Oncology Center - St. Petersburg5000 Park St N Ste 1017, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 382-5161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
To say Dr Shaker is the best is an understatement. Adjectives don't adequately express how great he is. His care, concern and compassion for his patients is a top priority. He has a great bedside manor along with exceptional knowledge base of cancer. He makes it point to ensure the patient has an understanding of what he's communicating. Dr Shaker has too many fabulous qualities to quantify into words. Simply, the best.
About Dr. Ahmad Shaker, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1174767917
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Stony Brook Medical Center
- ST. Georges University School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
