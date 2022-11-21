See All Gastroenterologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Ahmad Shaban, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahmad Shaban, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Shaban works at Vasectomy Institute of California in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Institute of Orange County
    26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 241, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-2611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 21, 2022
    Dr Shaban is a professional, smart, thoughtful, and kind doctor. He perseveres until he finds an answer to your ailment or has no where to go with it. I had an unusual problem and he scheduled test after test in a more than timely manner. His office staff was helpful and courteous. The only staff member that did not meet office standards, in my opinion, was the main nurse during office visits. She was oddly unfriendly and cold, moreso than anyone I've ever encountered in a medical office setting. Likely just her personality.
    About Dr. Ahmad Shaban, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1154413102
    Education & Certifications

    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Shaban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaban accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shaban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaban works at Vasectomy Institute of California in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shaban’s profile.

    Dr. Shaban has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

