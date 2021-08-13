See All Podiatrists in Merrillville, IN
Dr. Ahmad Elsamad, DPM

Podiatry
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahmad Elsamad, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Elsamad works at Institute Foot & Ankle in Merrillville, IN with other offices in East Chicago, IN and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute Foot & Ankle
    9239 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 736-1010
  2. 2
    4321 Fir St Ste 408, East Chicago, IN 46312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 398-0100
  3. 3
    Main Street Pediatricshande Alp MD
    4320 Fir St Unit 408, East Chicago, IN 46312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 736-1010
  4. 4
    The Institute of Foot and Ankle Surgery
    9933 S Western Ave Ste 102, Chicago, IL 60643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • St. Catherine Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 13, 2021
    I've seen Dr. El Samad many times. He has a great personality and really cares about his patients. He's also a great problem solving and goes the extra mile for his patients.
    Bernard Chapin — Aug 13, 2021
    About Dr. Ahmad Elsamad, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1174559876
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

