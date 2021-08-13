Dr. Ahmad Elsamad, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsamad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Elsamad, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Elsamad, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Elsamad works at
Locations
Institute Foot & Ankle9239 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 736-1010
- 2 4321 Fir St Ste 408, East Chicago, IN 46312 Directions (219) 398-0100
Main Street Pediatricshande Alp MD4320 Fir St Unit 408, East Chicago, IN 46312 Directions (219) 736-1010
The Institute of Foot and Ankle Surgery9933 S Western Ave Ste 102, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. El Samad many times. He has a great personality and really cares about his patients. He's also a great problem solving and goes the extra mile for his patients.
About Dr. Ahmad Elsamad, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1174559876
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsamad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsamad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsamad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsamad has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsamad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elsamad speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsamad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsamad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsamad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsamad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.