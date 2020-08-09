Overview

Dr. Ahmad Salloum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Salloum works at Coastal Back and Pain Institute in Brick, NJ with other offices in Wall Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.