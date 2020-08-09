Dr. Ahmad Salloum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salloum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Salloum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Salloum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Coastal Back and Pain Institute459 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-6200
Jersey Shore Women's Health LLC1930 State Route 35 Ste 3, Wall Township, NJ 07719 Directions (732) 974-8800
Ocean Medical Center425 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salloum has been our doctor for many years. He is always thorough, caring and kind. We trust him and feel lucky to have him as our doctor.
About Dr. Ahmad Salloum, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Salloum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salloum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salloum has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salloum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salloum speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salloum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salloum.
