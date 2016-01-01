Dr. Ahmad Safra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Safra, MD
Dr. Ahmad Safra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Transplant Center at Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-8043
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1083038558
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Safra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Safra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.