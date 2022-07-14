Overview

Dr. Ahmad Sabouni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, Plains Regional Medical Center, Roosevelt General Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Sabouni works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.