Dr. Ahmad Sabbagh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Magruder Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.



Dr. Sabbagh works at Ideal Care, LLC in Sandusky, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.