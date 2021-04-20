Overview

Dr. Ahmad Rifai, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo University and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Rifai works at Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.