Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Raza, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Raza, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Raza works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Hematology and Oncology1978 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions (855) 654-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raza?
About Dr. Ahmad Raza, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1598887895
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raza works at
Dr. Raza has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.