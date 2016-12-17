Overview

Dr. Ahmad Raslan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Raslan works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Lombard, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.