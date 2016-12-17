Dr. Ahmad Raslan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raslan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Raslan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Raslan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Raslan works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 201, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9003
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 310, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Sagamore Health Network
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Other reviews of Dr Raslan for some reason are not great, But I'll tell you right now. This man SAVED my life. When I awoke from my coma, He looked into my eyes and said, This is why I became a Doctor. Both our eyes were filled with tears.
About Dr. Ahmad Raslan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Arabic
- 1841371648
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raslan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raslan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raslan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raslan works at
Dr. Raslan has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raslan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raslan speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Raslan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raslan.
