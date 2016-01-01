Dr. Ahmad Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Rashid, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Rashid, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
National Jewish Health South Denver499 E Hampden Ave Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0504
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmad Rashid, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- King Edward Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.