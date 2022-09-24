Overview

Dr. Ahmad Qaddour, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Greenwood County Hospital and Kansas Medical Center.



Dr. Qaddour works at Cypress Heart - Wichita in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.