Dr. Ahmad Qaddour, MD
Dr. Ahmad Qaddour, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Greenwood County Hospital and Kansas Medical Center.
Cypress Heart - Wichita9300 E 29th St N Ste 310, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 667-4950Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Greenwood County Hospital
- Kansas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Qaddour's for several years. He is kind. He explains everything to me in a way that I am able to understand. He doesn't rush during my check-up appointments. He listens to me and addresses any concerns I have.
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1003160987
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Qaddour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qaddour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qaddour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qaddour works at
Dr. Qaddour has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qaddour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Qaddour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qaddour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qaddour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qaddour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.