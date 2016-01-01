Dr. Ahmad Mohammad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Mohammad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Mohammad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAMBURG / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Mohammad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurological & Pain Institute8851 Center Dr Ste 307, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 337-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Group
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohammad?
About Dr. Ahmad Mohammad, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1902973472
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAMBURG / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammad works at
Dr. Mohammad has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohammad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohammad speaks Persian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.