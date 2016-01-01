Overview

Dr. Ahmad Mohammad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAMBURG / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Mohammad works at Neurological & Pain Institute in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.