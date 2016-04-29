See All Pediatric Urologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Ahmad Mohamed, MD

Pediatric Urology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ahmad Mohamed, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cairo and is affiliated with Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.

Dr. Mohamed works at Norton Children's Pulmonology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Vesicoureteral Reflux along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norton Children's Hematology and Oncology
    411 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-4740
    University of Louisville Physicians-Urology
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 480, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-4740
    University of Louisville Physicians-Ped Urology
    234 E Gray St Ste 662, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-4740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Vesicoureteral Reflux

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2016
    A Heitzman in Shepherdsville, KY — Apr 29, 2016
    About Dr. Ahmad Mohamed, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245525773
    Education & Certifications

    • Nationwide Children's Hospital
    • Cairo University Hospitals
    • University of Cairo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Mohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohamed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohamed works at Norton Children's Pulmonology in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Mohamed’s profile.

    Dr. Mohamed has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Vesicoureteral Reflux, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

