Dr. Ahmad Mansury, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (15)
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahmad Mansury, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Mansury works at Rmc Surgery Center Inc in Corona, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rmc Surgery Center Inc
    21634 Retreat Pkwy, Corona, CA 92883 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 493-6934
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinguecula
Blepharitis
Vision Screening
Pinguecula
Blepharitis
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 19, 2020
    I've taken my 89 yr old mother to see Dr Mansury since Jan. 20 in the new RMC Temescal Valley facility. Although cataract surgery was recommended by her previous Ophthalmologists, I hesitated due to her dementia. Dr Mansury convinced me that with proper after care by me, he was confident that the surgery would be safe and effective for my mother. After observing him for several months during my mother's regular check ups (for macular degeneration), I believed Dr Mansury would be caring enough to operate on my mother. My mother's right eye was operated on 2 months ago and the left eye (her good eye) was operated on yesterday. She's feeling no pain and both her eyes look clear. Due to her dementia, she does not know nor remember what has been done. I know and I am thankful for Dr Mansury's care for my mother.
    Henry Kim — Sep 19, 2020
    About Dr. Ahmad Mansury, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992960827
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mansury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mansury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mansury works at Rmc Surgery Center Inc in Corona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mansury’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

