Dr. Mansury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Mansury, MD
Dr. Ahmad Mansury, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Mansury works at
Rmc Surgery Center Inc21634 Retreat Pkwy, Corona, CA 92883 Directions (951) 493-6934Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
I've taken my 89 yr old mother to see Dr Mansury since Jan. 20 in the new RMC Temescal Valley facility. Although cataract surgery was recommended by her previous Ophthalmologists, I hesitated due to her dementia. Dr Mansury convinced me that with proper after care by me, he was confident that the surgery would be safe and effective for my mother. After observing him for several months during my mother's regular check ups (for macular degeneration), I believed Dr Mansury would be caring enough to operate on my mother. My mother's right eye was operated on 2 months ago and the left eye (her good eye) was operated on yesterday. She's feeling no pain and both her eyes look clear. Due to her dementia, she does not know nor remember what has been done. I know and I am thankful for Dr Mansury's care for my mother.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992960827
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
