Dr. Ahmad Khraisat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khraisat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Khraisat, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Khraisat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Dr. Khraisat works at
Locations
-
1
Aurora Occupational Health-franklin4202 W Oakwood Park Ct Ste 200, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 423-5250
-
2
Aurora Health Center-st Francis2000 E Layton Ave, Saint Francis, WI 53235 Directions (414) 744-6589
- 3 4448 W Loomis Rd Ste 201, Greenfield, WI 53220 Directions (414) 817-0784
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khraisat?
Awesome Dr.!
About Dr. Ahmad Khraisat, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1750375143
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khraisat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khraisat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khraisat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khraisat works at
Dr. Khraisat has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khraisat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khraisat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khraisat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khraisat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khraisat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.