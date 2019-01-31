Overview

Dr. Ahmad Khiami, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital.



Dr. Khiami works at KID CARE in Beckley, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.