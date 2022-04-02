Dr. Ahmad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Khan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sturtevant, WI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Psychiatric Services of Racine Llp8700 Durand Ave Ste 600, Sturtevant, WI 53177 Directions (262) 635-5520
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Khan for over 20 years. I find him very helpful with dealing with my mental illness. He always listens to me and doesn't rush me out of the office. If there is something going on, I am able to get in fast. He takes time to find out about my family life and how everyone is doing. He remembers my case and I don't feel like I am just a number. I have overall have had a great experience with Dr. Khan. I would recommend him to other people and have.
About Dr. Ahmad Khan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1629065404
Education & Certifications
- DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Mania and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
