Overview

Dr. Ahmad Khan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sturtevant, WI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Khan works at Psychiatric Services in Sturtevant, WI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Mania and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.