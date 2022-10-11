Overview

Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Al-Mustansiriyah, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Khalifa works at MLK Jr Outpatient Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Downey, CA, Long Beach, CA and San Pedro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.