Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Al-Mustansiriyah, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
1
Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center1670 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (424) 338-1230Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
2
Pih Health Hospital - Downey11500 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 904-5211
3
Mario O. Lopez M.d Inc720 Alamitos Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 546-2496
4
Harbor Community Clinic Inc425 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro, CA 90731 Directions (310) 547-0202
- 5 6216 E Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 234, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (562) 546-6249
- 6 12021 Wilmington Ave # 2015, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (310) 668-4869
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 children with Dr.Khalia. One in 2021 and the other in 2022. He was an amazing doctor. He took the time to answer all questions and made me feel comfortable that everything was going to be fine. He was exceptional and I would refer him to anyone that is having a baby!
About Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902954837
Education & Certifications
- University Sfl
- St Lukes Hosp
- University Of Al-Mustansiriyah, College Of Medicine
Dr. Khalifa speaks Arabic.
