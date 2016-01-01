Dr. Ahmad Kasraeian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasraeian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Kasraeian, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Kasraeian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Locations
Kasraeian Urology Jacksonville6269 Beach Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 727-7955
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmad Kasraeian, MD
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Shiraz Med Sch Affil Hosp
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasraeian has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasraeian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasraeian speaks Arabic and Persian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasraeian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasraeian.
