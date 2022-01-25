Dr. Karadaghy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Karadaghy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Karadaghy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Fac Med U Baghdad and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital.
Dr. Karadaghy works at
Locations
Medical Specialists of St. Luke's222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 750N, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 205-6600
Gastroenterology Medical Consultants PC2 Memorial Dr Ste 202, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 462-5979
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Would definitely recommend! Has been my dr and have also worked with him for over 20 yrs. Good physician!!
About Dr. Ahmad Karadaghy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1619963063
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- St Lukes Hospital
- Fac Med U Baghdad
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Karadaghy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karadaghy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karadaghy has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karadaghy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karadaghy speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Karadaghy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karadaghy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karadaghy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karadaghy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.