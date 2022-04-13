Dr. Ahmad Kamme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Kamme, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Kamme, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Kamme works at
Locations
Advanced Cardiac Care10945 Dylan Loren Cir, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 249-3281Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient, Dr. Kamme and his entire staff have been welcoming, intelligent and interested in my cardiac health. Procedures have been prompt, effective, and discussed at length until I comprehend the results. Plans are developed to help me reach out combined goals of a long, healthy life. Thanks, Team Kamme!
About Dr. Ahmad Kamme, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1265420517
Education & Certifications
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine

