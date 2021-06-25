Overview

Dr. Ahmad Kadhim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.



Dr. Kadhim works at Ronald P Wilbois MD in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Buffalo, NY and Sullivan, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.