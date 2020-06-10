Dr. Ahmad Kabbani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabbani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Kabbani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ahmad Kabbani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Milledgeville Dialysis400 S Wayne St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-9489
Dialysis Center of Middle Georgia- Warner Robins509 N Houston Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 328-1800
Fort Valley Dialysis557 Bluebird Blvd, Fort Valley, GA 31030 Directions (478) 825-7208
Montezuma Dialysis114 Devaughn Ave, Montezuma, GA 31063 Directions (478) 472-7099
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had more than 1 kidney Dr. Dr kabbani is the a solute best knows what he is doing. Explains things and LISTENS TO YOU. .EXCELLENT JOB
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1528328796
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
