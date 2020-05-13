Dr. Ahmad Jeroudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeroudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Jeroudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Jeroudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Jeroudi works at
Locations
Mohamed O. Jerdoudi, MD, PA5060 Crenshaw Rd Ste 200, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (832) 246-1035Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don't typically get online to leave reviews but the work that this doctor did was so amazing that I had to let everyone know how much confidence they should have in this Cardiologist. In brief my sister was seeing another cardiologist who suggested after a catheterization that she would need open heart surgery and that it was the only option. After visiting Dr. Jeroudi he suggested a less evasive procedure of stints which he said would be possible. He went through the procedure and our whole family was stunned at how detailed and knowledgable he was, explaining the procedure and showing us through technology the before and after. We are so thankful for the peace of mind that he was able to offer us as a family. From treatment, to consultation, to the operation the whole process he was extremely efficient. It was an extremely fearful event to know of the blockage but Dr. Jeroudi was able to alleviate all our concerns. I am very thankful for health professions such as Dr. Jeroudi.
About Dr. Ahmad Jeroudi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1649456336
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeroudi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeroudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeroudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeroudi has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeroudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeroudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeroudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeroudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeroudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.