Dr. Ahmad Issawi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Issawi works at St. Joseph Mercy Brain & Spine in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.