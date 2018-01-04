Dr. Ahmad Idris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Idris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ahmad Idris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Damascus, Fac of Med, Damascus, Syria and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Idris works at
1
Hawthorne9 HAWTHORNE PARK CT, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338
2
Emo200 Patewood Dr Ste B200, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338
3
Tiger Blvd.1011 Tiger Blvd Ste 200, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 232-7338
4
Gvo317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 170, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 232-7338
5
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112a Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
6
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
7
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Altamonte Springs661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 216, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 303-3081
8
Advanced Urogynecology LLC260 Lookout Pl Ste 201, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 644-4014
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A. Great doctor. He saved my life from an infection in my bile duct. Highly recommended.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1841386323
- University of Tennessee
- Fairview Health System
- Metrohealth Medical Center
- Univ of Damascus, Fac of Med, Damascus, Syria
- The Latique Collegiate School, Damascus Syria
