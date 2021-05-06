See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Troy, MI
Dr. Ahmad Hammoud, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahmad Hammoud, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Saint Jose and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Hammoud works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy in Troy, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI and Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy
    2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 680-6078
    Monday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    IVF Michigan Dearborn
    5728 Schaefer Rd Ste 203, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 582-4333
  3. 3
    IVF Michigan Bloomfield Hills
    37000 Woodward Ave Ste 350, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 952-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Providence Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 06, 2021
    I just saw him on video meet but When he was following up on my case with his medical team, I saw all of them treated well, listened to me, and immediate medical assistance. I had lost nine times of pregnancy, but with Dr. Hammoud, my pregnancy was finally proven.
    Amal alalie — May 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ahmad Hammoud, MD
    About Dr. Ahmad Hammoud, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1821188426
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Utah Hosp and Clin
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Wayne State University DMC Hospitals
    • Saint Jose
    • Saint Joseph University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Hammoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hammoud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammoud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammoud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

