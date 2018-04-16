Overview

Dr. Ahmad Hammad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, CTCA Atlanta, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.



Dr. Hammad works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA with other offices in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.