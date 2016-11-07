Dr. Ahmad Hajj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Hajj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Hajj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Hajj works at
Locations
Ahmad Hajj MD1700 N Oregon St Ste 540, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 351-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Hajj for his excellent patient care throughout the years. He is a leader who cares about his patients well being, and his exceptional bedside manners at the hospital and office is rare in today's society. Just like Dr. Hajj, his staff are dedicated professionals, prompt, and friendly. His leadership sets the example of how great patient care should be. Best regards
About Dr. Ahmad Hajj, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861491748
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hajj accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hajj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hajj works at
Dr. Hajj speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.