Dr. Ahmad Haddad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Haddad works at Chapel Hill Family Medicine in Hazlet, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.