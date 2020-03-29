Overview

Dr. Ahmad Ghafoori, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Ghafoori works at Fetal Testing Center in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX, Georgetown, TX and Lakeway, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.