Dr. Ahmad Ghafoori, MD
Dr. Ahmad Ghafoori, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Austin Cancer Centers - North Austin12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 505-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Cancer Centers - Kyle1180 Seton Pkwy Ste 150, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 505-5500
Austin Cancer Centers2600 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78702 Directions (512) 505-5500
Austin Cyberknife1400 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-8060
Austin Cancer Centers900 E 30th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 505-5500
Austin Cancer Centers - Georgetown2000 Scenic Dr # G002, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 505-5500
Austin Cancer Centers - Lakeway200 Medical Pkwy, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 505-5500
Austin Cancer Center11111 Research Blvd Ste LL2, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 531-5200
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Very credible and comforting
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Radiation Oncology
