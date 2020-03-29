See All Radiation Oncologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Ahmad Ghafoori, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahmad Ghafoori, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.

Dr. Ghafoori works at Fetal Testing Center in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX, Georgetown, TX and Lakeway, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Cancer Centers - North Austin
    12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 505-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Austin Cancer Centers - Kyle
    1180 Seton Pkwy Ste 150, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 505-5500
  3. 3
    Austin Cancer Centers
    2600 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 505-5500
  4. 4
    Austin Cyberknife
    1400 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-8060
  5. 5
    Austin Cancer Centers
    900 E 30th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 505-5500
  6. 6
    Austin Cancer Centers - Georgetown
    2000 Scenic Dr # G002, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 505-5500
  7. 7
    Austin Cancer Centers - Lakeway
    200 Medical Pkwy, Lakeway, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 505-5500
  8. 8
    Austin Cancer Center
    11111 Research Blvd Ste LL2, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 531-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Brachytherapy
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Brachytherapy

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ahmad Ghafoori, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134392152
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Ghafoori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghafoori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghafoori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghafoori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghafoori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghafoori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghafoori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghafoori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

