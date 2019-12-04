Dr. Ahmad Fora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hematologists
- WA
- Kennewick
- Dr. Ahmad Fora, MD
Dr. Ahmad Fora, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Fora, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with East Adams Rural Hospital, Good Shepherd Medical Center, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Lourdes Medical Center, Samaritan Hospital and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Fora works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Trios Health Laboratory3810 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 221-7000
-
2
Ldc Cardiac Rehab. LLC7200 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 535-2800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- East Adams Rural Hospital
- Good Shepherd Medical Center
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Lourdes Medical Center
- Samaritan Hospital
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer Treatment Complications
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cryoglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Graft vs Host Disease
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia A
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Iron Deficiency Anemia
- View other providers who treat Iron Overload
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Kaposi's Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carconima
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Neoplasm
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck
- View other providers who treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Multiple Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Mycosis Fungoides
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Platelet Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat von Willebrand Disease
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Fora?
My care with Dr. Fora and his team has been exceptional. His compassion, knowledge and experience have made a very complicated diagnosis and treatment much easier to face.
About Dr. Ahmad Fora, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1386875011
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Cancer Institution
- University of Buffalo
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.