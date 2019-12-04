Overview

Dr. Ahmad Fora, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with East Adams Rural Hospital, Good Shepherd Medical Center, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Lourdes Medical Center, Samaritan Hospital and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Fora works at Champaign Dental Group in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.