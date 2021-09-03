Overview

Dr. Ahmad Fadel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Fadel works at Martin Primary Care, LLC in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.