Dr. Ahmad Elakil, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Elakil, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Calgary School Of Medicine
Locations
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 567-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a month & a half post op & I haven’t felt this good in so long. I still have a long way to go but I’m no where near where I used to be. I’m beyond thankful for him!
About Dr. Ahmad Elakil, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Calgary School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elakil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elakil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elakil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elakil speaks Arabic.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Elakil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elakil.
