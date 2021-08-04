Dr. Ahmad Daher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Daher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Daher, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Windham Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-5169
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daher patiently waited for me to explain my complicated history. He had access to my clinical history and seemed to have previously reviewed it. I did not wait long in the waiting room and the receptionist was exceptional going out of her way to give me water. My medical issues are not resolved yet I'm confident that Dr Daher will do his best to help me.
About Dr. Ahmad Daher, MD
- Oncology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1285925016
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daher has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daher speaks Arabic and French.
Dr. Daher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.